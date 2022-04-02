Benzema scores his 34th Real Madrid goal of 2021-22 season - the best return of his entire career
Karim Benzema is in the best goalscoring form of his career.
The 34-year-old extended his lead at the top of La Liga's goal chart for this season when he opened the scoring against Celta Vigo on Saturday night, adding another late on.
The France international's double brought him up to 23nd in the Spanish top-flight this term and 34 in all competitions.
Editors' Picks
- England, Brazil and the winners and losers of the 2022 World Cup draw
- 'Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league!' - Gomez's Alexander-Arnold impression helps Reds past Watford
- Takuma Asano: Ex-Arsenal wonderkid compared to Hazard now heading for Qatar with Japan
- 'What are we watching?' - Chelsea shock fans with humiliating 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford
What does it mean for Benzema?
With his 33rd goal of the campaign, Benzema has made this season the most prolific in his entire career.
His previous best for Madrid was in the 2011-12 campaign, when he netted 32 over the entire season.
Even during his time in his homeland with Lyon, Benzema's best tally over an entire campaign was 31.
How does this season compare to the rest?
Season
Club
Benzema's appearances (all comps)
Goals
2021-22
Real Madrid
35
34
20-21
Real Madrid
40
30
19-20
Real Madrid
48
27
18-19
Real Madrid
53
30
17-18
Real Madrid
47
12
16-17
Real Madrid
48
19
15-16
Real Madrid
36
28
14-15
Real Madrid
46
22
13-14
Real Madrid
52
24
12-13
Real Madrid
50
20
11-12
Real Madrid
52
32
10-11
Real Madrid
48
26
09-10
Real Madrid
33
9
08-09
Lyon
47
23
07-08
Lyon
52
31
06-07
Lyon
27
8
05-06
Lyon
16
4
04-05
Lyon
6
0
Can Benzema score more?
The striker will expect to make his strongest season even better between now and the end of the season.
Madrid have another nine games to play in La Liga and will play at least two more in the Champions League as they come up against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
They could go on to play even more matches if they make it beyond the Blues in the European competition.
The two teams will go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on April 6, before concluding the tie in Madrid on April 12.