Benrahma on target as Brentford hold Leeds United

The Algeria international registered his ninth goal of the season to help the Bees avoid defeat at Griffin Park

Said Benrahma found the back of the net as battled to a 1-1 draw against in Tuesday’s Championship game.

The 24-year-old continued his impressive form for Thomas Frank’s men, scoring his fourth goal in three games to help his side brighten their chances of securing promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The international opened the scoring in the 25th minute after capitalising on a defensive flop from goalkeeper Francisco Casilla, who fails to deal with a backpass from Liam Cooper.

Cooper then levelled proceedings for Leeds in the 38th minute after tapping home a cross from Ben White.

Benrahma featured for the duration of the game while French-born Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo made way for Shandon Baptiste in the 89th minute.

The draw ensured Brentford climbed to the fourth spot in the Championship table after gathering 54 points from 32 games.

The former Nice striker will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Brentford take on on Sunday.