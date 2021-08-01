The ex-Brentford winger's goal helped the Hammers get another pre-season win against his former side head of the Premier League campaign

West Ham United manager David Moyes was impressed with Said Benrahma's strike that sealed the 1-0 win for his charges against Brentford in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Algeria international struck in the 66th minute against his former team to ensure the Hammers continued with their fine form in pre-season.

It was his second consecutive goal for the Londoners after also getting his name on the scoresheet in the 6-2 win over Celtic.

The veteran tactician believes the winger's form will also impact his charges positively ahead of the Premier League campaign.

"It was a good goal. He has been waiting on that one for a year, hasn't he?" Moyes posed a question as told by the club's official portal.

"He practices it a lot and today he hit the target. Maybe it's fitting that he did it here. He also scored at Celtic last week and it is good to build his confidence in that way.

"We have got a lot of hope that he will get in and find his goalscoring touch, and assists and all those bits to do with his game. We want good competition and hopefully, we'll have lots of people threatening to score goals this season."

Despite a good pre-season run, the 58-year-old has conceded his main aim is to continue building the team.

"I think we were quite good in the first half. We did some good stuff and I am pleased because we are not at full tilt but we are getting there," Moyes continued.

"We saw this as being a really tough game - probably tougher, even, than the game last week at Celtic - and it proved to be, and I am pleased we got a result.

"We don't get carried away by the results, of course. I want to build a better team, I want to help build a better club all round, and the way to do that is by winning.

"That gives us a chance and hopefully we can keep it going."

West Ham will start their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Newcastle United.