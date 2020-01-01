Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal expresses support for '3+1' foreigners rule

The ISL is expected to confirm to the 3+1 rule from the 2021-22 season...

The 3+1 foreigner rule is without doubt one of the hottest topics in Indian football currently. (ISL) side 's owner, Parth Jindal, has now come out expressing his support for the rule.

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee have recommended the implementation of the same across Indian football, after many prominent figures including national team head coach Igor Stimac called for the same.

The AIFF have decided to implement the rule in the from the 2020-21 season while the Indian (ISL) have been told to come up with a plan to follow suit from the 2021-22 season.

More teams

The rule states that a club can have only four foreigners in their squad, with one of them required to be from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC)-affiliated country. It has to be noted that all AFC tournaments enforce this rule.

"As a club, Bengaluru FC completely supports the 3 plus 1 foreigner rule that is being introduced in Indian football across both the I-League and the Indian Super League. This is what is the AFC rule, so why should we be any different? (It gives) more opportunities to develop Indians," said Parth Jindal, taking to Twitter to express his views.

Many have argued that this will allow for more Indian players to get opportunities in key positions in ISL and I-League, which will help broaden the talent pool for the national team. The plight of Indian forwards in the ISL has been shown as an example, with no other Indian forward other than Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri (9) scoring more than two goals last season.

It must be noted that Bengaluru reached the final of the back in 2016 - the best result for an Indian club in the continental tournament.