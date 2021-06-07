Benatia: Allegri is a winner and Dybala must be at the centre of Juventus project

The Bianconeri are yet to tie down the Argentine star to a new contract with his current deal due to expire in June 2022

Former Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia has encouraged the Serie A club to put Paulo Dybala at the centre of their project this summer.

Goal understands Massimiliano Allegri is eager to keep the Argentina international in his team even though the club has plans to cash in on him before his contract expires next year June.

Dybala struggled for form due to injuries during the 2020-21 season as he managed just five goals in 26 matches across all competitions.

At the end, it was a disappointing campaign as Juventus narrowly qualified for next season’s Champions League after their fourth-place finish in the Italian top-flight.

Benatia, however, believes Allegri’s return to the Allianz Stadium will spur the Bianconeri back to winning ways and he rates Dybala as 'more than a top player' who should remain at the club.

"I am convinced that Allegri will make Juve win again, on the other hand, he and his staff are winning people and they have already shown it in this club," the former Morocco captain told Tutto Juve.

"Paulo is a person I respect very much, a respectable person, at a football level he is more than a top player. I suffered a lot from afar for his situation, unfortunately, he was affected a lot by injuries.

"Dybala with that number 10 on his shoulders has won us many games, I would always like him at Juventus. If I were in the club I would put him at the centre of the project, I don't know why the club wants to deprive itself of it.”

Benatia left Juventus in January 2019 for a new challenge in Qatar where he won the Stars League and the Emir Cup with Al Duhail.

After parting ways with the Red Knights last week, the 34-year-old has left the door open for a return to Italy after revealing his love for the country.

"Yes, in fact, I have always missed Italy. My family and I love everything about this country, in the past, there have been contacts with Juventus and Milan,” he added.

“Let's see if there is still any team that is capable to provide the right stimulus, certainly the passion and desire are not lacking at all. And my legs are still running well. My future? Honestly, I don't know yet where it will be. For now, I enjoy my holidays.”