An Argentine journalist has revealed that Argentina captain Lionel Messi made a remarkable humanitarian gesture towards Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and his family ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina's marathon run through the knockout rounds ended without the trophy. Spain beat Messi's side 1-0 last Sunday to claim their second star.

According to Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre, Messi personally made sure a number of people who could not afford to attend the final received free tickets, giving them the chance to follow the occasion from the stands.

The gesture also stretched to four members of Vozinha's family. Messi instructed his representatives to secure free tickets for them to watch the final.

He had faced Vozinha in the round of 32, leading Argentina to a 3-2 win over Cape Verde. The veteran goalkeeper caught the eye that night with outstanding saves that nearly denied the world champions qualification.