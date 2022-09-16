Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II

David Beckham was one of the many Britons who queued for a number of hours to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.

WHAT HAPPENED? As Great Britain continues to mourn of death of Queen Elizabeth II, many have turned out in London to visit her lying in state at Westminster Hall. Beckham - who arrived at 2am - was seen amongst the hoards of people on Friday afternoon and spoke about why he felt it was right to carry out such a gesture.

WHAT HE SAID: "Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways," he told ITV News. "I can speak on my behalf from the amount of times I was able to meet her through my career.

"I was very lucky, I always wanted to represent my country so to represent my country, to be captain of my country and every time we stood there and we wore those three lions shirts and we sang God Save The Queen, that was something that meant so much to us."

DID YOU KNOW? Only three players captained England on more occasions than Beckham. He wore the armband for the Three Lions 59 times, a number bettered only by Bobby Moore (90), Billy Wright (90) and Bryan Robson (65).