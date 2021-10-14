'Kid is world class' - Bayern star Alphonso Davies nets stunning solo goal for Canada

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies netted a stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday that prompted former United States men's national team star Jozy Altidore to call him "world class" amid a chorus of awed responses on social media.

Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.

The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.

Kid is world class. — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) October 14, 2021

I’ve played against the best in the world and Alphonso Davies is right there!! #CANMNT and he’s ours! https://t.co/jMLVRgb6ks — Craig Forrest (@craigforrest1) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is must-watch TV. https://t.co/jcnmrN1rfU — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies started here and ended up scoring. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pnn7roxmQI — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies with one of the greatest Canadian Men’s soccer performances ever. Welcome him home in November Edmonton. — Peter Loubardias (@fan960lou) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen. No joke. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) October 14, 2021

That goal by Alphonso Davies though.



Magic.



And to be here at BMO. To feel the joy in this stadium. Memorable. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) October 14, 2021

Bigger picture

Canada went down 1-0 after just five minutes to the side closest to them in the race for third in the CONCACAF table - the region's final World Cup play-off qualifying spot.

With consecutive draws entering the game, that early goal concession could have been taken as an ominous sign.

However, they pulled out a victory with the help of Davies and are now on 10 points in the qualifying cycle, two clear of Panama for third.

