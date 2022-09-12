Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona are up against familiar group stage opponents Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich will host familiar opponents Barcelona in their second group stage match in the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. Both teams are unbeaten in their respective domestic leagues and will be looking to get a statement victory in the bag after the German club won both meetings last year.

Bayern Munich are yet to lose a game this season but have drawn two out of their last three games. The Bundesliga giants beat Inter 2-0 in their first group match to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Barcelona have won their last five matches including a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plezn. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has been in excellent form in front of goal, with four goals in his last two outings, including a hat-trick in the Champions League opener.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern vs Barcelona Date: September 13/14, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Barcelona on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on the Sony Sports Network.

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will be without Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr for their Champions League clash against Barcelona. Both players have been sidelined due to injuries.

Aside from the injured duo, Nagelsmann has a full squad to choose from. The Bayern boss has confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer will partner Joshua Kimmich in midfield and Lucas Hernandez will also be given a place in the starting line-up.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel

Barcelona squad and team news

Sergi Roberto missed Barcelona's game against Cadiz but has been included in the 25-man squad that has travelled to Germany.

Xavi is set to face a selection dilemma as he has a full-fit squad to pick his starting lineup from. Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the line for Barcelona against his former club for the first time.