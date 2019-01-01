Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry plans 'bigger' social projects in Cote d'Ivoire

The Germany international is looking forward to helping the public in his father's home country

winger Serge Gnabry has disclosed plans to invest in social projects in Cote d'Ivoire and across Africa.

The former youngster has been a shining light in Bayern Munich's charge for the title this season with 10 goals and five assists to his credit after 27 league games.

Gnabry's father, Jean-Hermann, played for Cote d'Ivoire during his active football career.

Despite his reluctance to follow in his father's footsteps, the 23-year-old forward has a dream of touching lives across Africa with his wealth.

"I have been raised so that one should always share. That's why social projects are important to me," Gnabry was quoted by TZ.

"I would like to mature to a man who speaks well. It's not exactly what I'm going to do exactly - but I'm definitely going to build a bigger social project in the home of my father, the .

"In the education system, in the health sector - there is much to do, and it does not have to be confined to Ivory Coast.

"I want to give something back from what life has given me. It is quite possible that after my career, I will superficially turn to such projects. If everything revolves around football for you from zero to 35 years, maybe it's time for something else."

In November 2016, Gnabry made his international debut for against San Marino where he scored a hat-trick in their 8-0 win.

Despite his allegiance to Die Mannschaft, the speedster will take time-off in his summer break and cheer Cote d'Ivoire at the 2019 in .

The Elephants have been drawn in Group D against , and Namibia.