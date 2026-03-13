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Bayern Munich, Olise and Kimmich under investigation by UEFA over yellow cards against Atalanta

Bayern Munich players Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich are under investigation for the yellow cards they received in last Tuesday’s match against Atalanta, a 6-1 victory in Bergamo, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.


THE DECISION - UEFA is reviewing the incidents involving the two players that led to their cautions: the Frenchman received a yellow card for delaying the taking of a corner kick when the score was already 6-0, whilst the German was booked for taking more than 45 seconds to take a free-kick in his own half in the 82nd minute. Both are on a one-match suspension and will miss the return leg in Monaco: it is likely that, given the match at the New Balance Arena was effectively a formality, they deliberately picked up the cards to clear their suspensions ahead of the quarter-finals.

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