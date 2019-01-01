'I'm ready' - Bayern captain Neuer back from injury ahead of Liverpool clash

The goalkeeper says he is fully fit and ready ahead of his side's Bundesliga trip to Augsburg and Champions League clash at Anfield

Manuel Neuer says he is fit to return for Bayern Munich ahead of their last-16 Champions League first leg away to Liverpool.

The Germany goalkeeper has been out of action with a thumb injury but is available to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bayern lost 3-1 at Bayer Leverkusen in Neuer's absence and needed extra time to beat Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal, although they won 3-1 against Schalke in their last match.

Sven Ulreich has been deputising for Neuer, as he did throughout the 32-year-old's lengthy absence due to a foot injury last season.

But Bayern captain Neuer says he is ready and available for the trip to Augsburg, as well as the Anfield clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

"Yesterday went well. Today went well," he told Bayern's website. "I've joined in with everything [in training] and I'm ready.

"Even while I was out, I generally did everything apart from the goalkeeper-specific training. Now I've had two good sessions and came through both of them. Everything is working, I completed everything.

"Obviously, the coach [Niko Kovac] picks the line-up. The medical department gave me the go-ahead. I was prescribed some time out. Obviously, I would've liked to have played during this period but that wouldn't have been possible, so I took the time out.

"My hand needed it too. Now I've got the go-ahead from the doctors and I can play."

Bayern will move within two points of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund if they win at Augsburg, with Neuer insisting their full focus is on that game rather than the first leg of a Champions League tie with Liverpool.

"First and foremost, we're currently second behind Dortmund," Neuer added. "We're playing on Friday so we can get a head start and we want to get three points at Augsburg.

"That's the most important thing for us right now. After that, it's obviously the Champions League game at Liverpool. There will be lots said and thought about that, but first of all we want to beat Augsburg on Friday. That's important for us.

"A comfortable win to nil is always important, of course, but we've played plenty of away games at Augsburg before and we know it's not easy.

"In the reverse fixture [a 1-1 draw] they marked us man-to-man all over the pitch, so it wasn't easy to play out from the back or establish our positional play.

"We expect the same in the return fixture. Obviously, we have the means to counteract that and score some goals. We want to take our chances, which we didn't do in the reverse fixture."