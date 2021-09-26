Bayern Munich director Salihamidzic reacts to Rudiger transfer talk

The defender can leave Chelsea for free next summer and Bayern, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing him

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the club from reports they hope to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Germany international Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season and is said to be of interest to several top teams across Europe.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann sparked further speculation this week when he praised the centre-back at a press conference for his "aggressiveness" and labelled him a "decisive" player.

What has been said?

Salihamidzic insisted Bayern have enough options at centre-back when asked about the club's interest.

He told DAZN: "It's not okay when we talk about players who are with other clubs. Julian said that about him in the press conference, but he's a coach who sees a lot of players - so why shouldn't he rate an international and speak about his strengths?

"We are really well filled in the center-back position. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez is here, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside - we really are very, very well staffed."

Are Bayern interested in Rudiger?

Goal reported this week that the German giants are considering signing the 28-year-old and have already been in touch with his agent and brother.

They are not the only team keeping tabs on his situation, however, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest.

What has Rudiger said?

Chelsea are hopeful of signing the former Stuttgart and Roma player to a contract extension.

But Rudiger says he is in no rush to make a decision on his future and insists he has not had talks with any team other than the Blues.

"It wasn't even two months ago [that talks with Chelsea started]," he said in an interview with SID this week.

"For me this will now be the most important decision in my professional career, so I won't rush anything."

