Bayern legend wants Klopp back home after Liverpool's Champions League triumph

Franz Beckenbauer considers the Reds boss to be "one of the world's best" and is hoping to see him take the reins at the Allianz Arena at some stage

Jurgen Klopp is wanted back in by Franz Beckenbauer, with an iconic figure saying of ’s -winning boss: “I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern”.

A European triumph has seen the 51-year-old’s stock rise once more.

Klopp was already widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in the business, with Beckenbauer placing him among “the world’s best”.

With a first piece of silverware at Anfield under his belt, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has merely cemented that standing.

Questions had been asked of a lack of tangible success in English football, but Klopp has ended that debate in spectacular fashion.

It now remains to be seen how long he can be kept on Merseyside, with Liverpool reportedly set to enter into talks with their manager regarding a new contract.

All of those connected with the Reds will be hoping to see any discussions reach a positive conclusion, but Beckenbauer is looking for a proven performer at the peak of his powers to be lured home.

The Bayern legend and World Cup winner told Bild: “I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern.

“For me he is one of the world's best coaches.

“What he started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool.”

Klopp has been taken into the hearts of those at Anfield as he is considered to have bought into what it means to be a part of Liverpool.

He is very much hands-on and has given his all to a demanding post.

Beckenbauer believes he could have things easier at Bayern, with there more assistance and fewer games to be found at the champions.

“I believe that a job in robs you of your strength,” added a man who spent 13 years in Munich as a player and two spells as manager.

“You have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the Bundesliga.

“Through two cup competitions and the larger league, the number of games is much higher than ours.”

For now, Niko Kovac remains at the Bayern helm.

Serious questions have been asked of his future, but he appears to have the backing of his board after securing a domestic double in 2018-19.