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Bayer Leverkusen, all the information about the broadcast at a glance: who shows / broadcasts Bayer 04's matches live on TV and livestream?

Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
DFB-Pokal
Europa League

This season, Bayer Leverkusen are competing in three competitions. SPOX tells you where you can watch their matches in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup live.

Bayer Leverkusen are competing in Germany and in Europe this season. To watch Bayer live in every competition, though, you'll need subscriptions with several different providers.

Here's where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream?

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and livestream in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup

For Bundesliga coverage this season, Sky and DAZN are sharing the rights. Friday matches and all standalone Saturday games are available exclusively on Sky

The pay-TV broadcaster's livestream coverage is available on WOW and in the SkyGo app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more as a new Sky customer for 24.99 euros/month!

Club Friendlies
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Genk crest
Genk
GNK

DAZN is also showing the Bundesliga this season in conference format. On Saturdays and during the midweek rounds, you can watch the simultaneous matches in the Bundesliga conference on DAZN. The pay-TV broadcaster also shows the Sunday fixtures live and exclusively on TV and livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website and in the DAZN app.

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The Bundesliga is also available on free-to-air TV this season. Sat.1 is showing matches on selected dates, including the opening of the first and second halves of the season and the last Friday match before the winter break. After the takeover by Sky , RTL is also offering some Bundesliga coverage on free-to-air TV.

In the Europa League, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches live on RTL . Selected games are shown in full on free-to-air TV on RTL or Nitro.

Most fixtures, meanwhile, are available via livestream on RTL+. While RTL is a free-to-air broadcaster, RTL+ is a paid platform.

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This season, Sky is showing every DFB Cup match live and in full on pay-TV and livestream. Selected matches are also available on free-to-air TV in every round.

ARD and ZDF are handling the free-to-air coverage of the DFB Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX follows selected Bayer Leverkusen matches with a live ticker. You can find the live tickers for B04's matches on our homepage. This way

Robert AndrichGetty

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? The club at a glance

Founded01 July 1904 
League titles1
Cup wins2
Europa League titles1
Record appearance holderRüdiger Vollborn (477 matches)
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