'Three seasons of commitment' - Mumbai City's ISL triumph is just reward for 'professional' Bartholomew Ogbeche

The Nigerian has been a terrific performer for the three ISL clubs he has played for so far...

When Mumbai City completed a historic League Winners Shield - Indian Super League (ISL) title double after a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, the limelight was rightly on Bipin Singh who scored a late winner on the night.

And it was richly deserved too for the terrific season Bipin Singh has had this time around, scoring six goals assisting four. However, another player who has absolutely deserved the plaudits coming his way would be Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The Nigerian has contributed at vital junctures for Sergio Lobera's side and has played a massive role in their record-breaking season. And it was just reward for his commitment and professional approach to football in India.

Safe to say that Ogbeche has been amongst the most consistent players in the ISL over the last three years.

In his first season with NorthEast United, he played a massive role in helping them get through to the play-offs. The team also won the first leg of the play-offs only to see Ogbeche ruled out of the reverse fixture and he saw his team miss out on the final. He scored 12 goals and was crucial to the team’s attack as he terrorized the opposition defence and also made spaces for his team-mates to exploit.

Thereafter, he moved to Kerala Blasters along with Eelco Schattorie and became the club’s all-time top scorer with 15 goals in 16 matches! However, the overall performance by Blasters wasn’t up to the mark and they couldn’t make it into the top four. There were times when the former PSG striker literally carried the team on his shoulders and scored a variety of goals – free-kick, headers, long rangers, etc.

But despite his excellence, the team could not perform and silverware continued to elude the 36-year-old.

He was set to continue in Kerala this year as well. However, fate had another (welcome) twist in store for him. In the summer, Kerala Blasters decided to loan Ogbeche to Mumbai City in a move that left everyone surprised. Sergio Lobera strengthened his Mumbai attack, given the manner in which Ogbeche tormented his Goa defence last season. In the 3-2 defeat at Goa, Ogbeche scored once and assisted another.

However, he had a challenge on his hands as Mumbai had also recruited former Premier League forward Adam le Fondre who was expected to be the main man in attack. And it was Le Fondre who started as the first-choice striker and Ogbeche had to play second fiddle. Despite his record, he would accept that role and work for the team whenever called upon.





It must be said that Lobera took time to get his system right when it came to utilizing Ogbeche but it must be said that in 960 minutes, he scored eight goals which include two goals over ATK Mohun Bagan. And those two goals were absolutely crucial in the side finishing top of the league and winning the League Winners Shield. He scored the winner in the 1-0 win earlier this season and followed it up with another strike in their 2-0 must-win final league game against the same opponents.

But he was not done tormenting the ATK Mohun Bagan defence. Though he started on the bench in the final, it was the Nigerian who would have a devastating impact off it.

With the scores locked at 1-1, it was his presence of mind coupled with a cool, calm demeanor that helped set the winner up for Bipin Singh.

And nobody would grudge Ogbeche this moment. For he has been a beacon of professionalism and commitment wherever he has played. And this title is richly deserved.