Barcelona vs Real Betis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After their opening-day defeat to Athletic Club, Barca are looking to get their season up and running but will be without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

will look to put the disappointment of opening-day defeat behind them as they look forward to their first home fixture of the new season with .

This fixture last season produced an instant classic as Betis earned a 4-3 win in a pulsating game at Camp Nou - with the scoring opener by Barca's summer signing Junior Firpo.

After Aritz Aduriz' stunning overhead kick consigned Barca to defeat at last weekend, Betis were also beaten after going down to ten men early on against .

Game Barcelona vs Real Betis Date Sunday, August 25 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be shown live on ITV 4, and available to stream on the ITV Hub.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV 4 ITV Hub

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Umtiti, Junior, Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Fati

Lionel Messi returned to training this week but missed the final session and won't play any part in this game.

Luis Suarez is also unavailable after going off against Athletic with a calf issue, while Ousmane Dembele is out of action with a hamstring injury. Rafinha came off the bench to play well in Bilbao and could join Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Rakitic, Arthur; Griezmann, Rafinha.

Position Real Betis squad Goalkeepers Robles, Martin Defenders Francis, Feddal, Bartra, Sidnei, Moreno, Barragan, Emerson, Mandi Midfielders Garcia, Pedraza, Canales, Tello, Carvalho, Joaquin, Guardado, Lainez, Kaptoum, Narvaez Forwards Iglesias, Fekir, Juanmi, Loren

Goalkeeper Joel Robles is suspended following his red card against Real Valladolid last weekend, while new signing Borja Iglesias is unlikely to play due to an ankle issue.

Former Barca players Marc Bartra and Cristian Tello will both be expecting to start.

Possible Real Betis starting XI: Martin; Emerson, Bartra, Mandi, Alfonso; Carvalho, Garcia; Joaquin, Fekir, Tello; Moron.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 1/4 favourites to win this match with bet365. Betis are on offer at 10/1, while the draw is available at 21/4.

