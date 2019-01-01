Barcelona vs Getafe: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After Tuesday's Champions League catastrophe, the Catalans will try to restore a sense of normality to proceedings at Camp Nou

Following their catastrophic performance in crashing out of the , return to action on Sunday with a home fixture against .

Barca crashed out of Europe for the second season in succession after holding a three-goal first-leg lead, having started their match against as hot favourites to go on and lift another European Cup.

The Primera Division, of course, is already in the bag, while the players are vying for spots in the team to play in the final – an opportunity to save some face.

Getafe, meanwhile, are chasing an unlikely place in next season’s Champions League, with four points from two games required to secure their debut in Europe’s top competition.

Game Barcelona vs Getafe Date Sunday, May 12 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Pique, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Murillo, Todibo Midfielders Coutinho, Vidal, Alena, Arthur, Puig Forwards Messi, Malcom , Boateng, Coutinho

Luis Suarez has had minor knee surgery, which has ended his season. Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, is sidelined with ongoing muscular issues.

Rafinha is a long-term absentee, while Jean-Clair Todibo is likely to miss out.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Melo; Messi, Boateng, Coutinho

Position Getafe squad Goalkeepers Chichizola, Soria, Yanez Defenders Cabrera, Olivera, Miquel, Suarez, Foulquier, Angel, Dakonam Midfielders Portillo, Shibasaki, Saiz, Cristoforo, Flamini, Arambarri, Maksimovic Forwards Angel, Molina, Duro, Rodriguez

Getafe are without several vital players, notably attacker Jaime Mata, who is banned, and midfielder Markel Bergara, who is out injured.

Bruno Gonzalez is another to miss out due to suspension, while physical problems pin Antunes and Amath Ndiaye to the sidelines.

Possible Getafe starting XI: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Olivera; Foulquier, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Saiz; Molina, Rodriguez

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are hot 3/5 favourites to bounce back with a win at Camp Noubet365. Celta are available at 19/4 while a draw is priced at 3/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Barcelona turned in one of the poorest performances in the club’s recent history as they saw their Champions League dreams come crashing down around them against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Boasting a 3-0 lead after the first leg, the Catalans collapsed amid a show of dismal defending at Anfield, best encapsulated by the Reds’ winner, which came about as Barca dallied at a corner.

Unsurprisingly, the fallout has been severe, with head coach Ernesto Valverde’s position suddenly fragile and apparently depending on Copa del Rey victory - and even that may not be enough - to save his job.

“We looked like a youth team. We have to understand all the criticisms that are going to rain on us,” Luis Suarez, who will not play again this season after undergoing knee surgery, said after the fixture.

Barca had promised a stronger attitude than the one they had showed a year earlier against in the quarter-final, where they threw away a 4-1 edge.

“We have to do a lot of self-criticism, it's the second time the same happens to us,” Suarez continued. “We cannot make these mistakes two years in a row, we have to reproach ourselves for what we are doing wrong, thinking that everything was finished.”

While the club do have a dominant success in the Primera Division to fall back upon, the team is expected to show an immediate response against a Getafe side going well.

The side from the Madrid suburbs have lost only one of their last seven league fixtures and count wins over and among their recent successes, although both of these came at home.

Jose Bordalas’ side will still, however, approach this encounter with a measure of confidence that may be lacking in their shaken hosts.

“The season has been spectacular,” Damian Suarez said. “Nobody thought at this point we’d be fighting for fourth place. The commitment, humility and work we have put in deserves it.”

Article continues below

For Getafe, Barcelona’s midweek defeat has complicated their task.

“It’s dangerous,” Francisco Portillo warned. “They’re one of the best teams in the world. It’s going to be difficult but we trust the team.”

Even a draw would be a solid result for the guests, who would then likely need to overcome on the final day of the season to secure a top-four finish.