Barcelona deliver update on Pedri injury after midfielder left Sevilla win on crutches

The 18-year-old went off injured during the 2-0 win in La Liga at the weekend

Barcelona have delivered an update on Pedri's injury blow after he was filmed arriving at the club’s hotel on crutches.

The teenage midfielder has been in excellent form in recent weeks, but went off with an injury to his left leg during the 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

He arrived at the club’s hotel later in the day on crutches, and did not put any weight on his left leg as he left the bus and entered the lobby.

What was said?

Barca have now revealed the full extent of Pedri's injury, with a statement on their official website reading: "The medical evaluation and tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player Pedri has a pulled muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored."

Test confirm that @Pedri is out after pulling the soleus muscle in his left leg pic.twitter.com/WLtE5Zwe29 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2021

Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

Barcelona face Sevilla again on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final. Ronald Koeman’s side trail 2-0 from the first leg.

They have hauled themselves back into the Liga title race and now trail leaders Atletico Madrid by only two points, albeit having played two games more.

La Liga would appear to be Barca’s best chance of securing silverware this season as they trail Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The second leg in the French capital is on March 10, meaning Pedri would have a little over a week to shake off the problem if he is to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

As well as the Copa Del Rey and Champions League games, Barca face Osasuna, Huesca and Real Sociedad in La Liga in March.

