Barcelona star Putellas wins UEFA Women's Player of the Year award

The 27-year-old held off two of her Barca team-mates for the prize as the Blaugrana dominated the awards

Alexia Putellas has been named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year as Barcelona scored a clean sweep of awards on Thursday.

Champions League winners Barcelona dominated the awards, after the club won the 2020-21 Champions League by defeating Chelsea 4-0 in the final.

All six awards were won by Barca players, though Irene Paredes earned the prize for her exploits with PSG before she made the move to Catalonia this summer.

Putellas holds off Barca team-mates

Putellas faced competition for the award from two of her Barca team-mates who were also named finalists: Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hailed his side's achievements on Twitter, saying: "We are very happy that your excellence, work and effort are being recognized."

Who won the other women's awards?

In other awards, Paredes was named the Defender of the Year. Paredes recently moved to Barcelona but won the award for her exploits with PSG. She beat out Magdalena Eriksson and Mapi Leon for the prize.

In addition to being named Player of the Year, Putellas was also named Midfielder of the Season, coming out on top ahead of her Barcelona team-mate Aitana Bonmati and Chelsea's Ji So-Yun.

Sandra Panos won the Goalkeeper of the Season, the Barcelona shot-stopper beating out competition from Christiane Endler and Ann-Katrin Berger.

Another Barcelona star, Hermoso, was named Forward of the Season, finishing ahead of two club team-mates: Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Finally Barcelona boss Lluis Cortes was named Women's Coach of the Year, coming out on top ahead of Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson and Chelsea's Emma Hayes.

