Barcelona's Pique 'sucked coins' to escape drunk driving charge while at Man Utd

Gerard Pique has revealed that he sucked on coins in an attempt to avoid a positive drink-driving test during his time at Manchester United.

The Barcelona stalwart spent the early part of his career with the Red Devils before making a switch back to his homeland, ultimately emerging as one of the cornerstones of the Blaugrana's success.

Now, however, he has recounted an incident in which he dodged a disciplinary issue after turning to an urban myth.

What has been said?

"I ran a traffic light and was stopped by the police," Pique told YouTube channel The Wild Project. "It was the year before I went to Barca. Suddenly I blow, I test positive and I find myself in a police van handcuffed going to jail.

"All the drunkenness left me suddenly. My career is going to hell. At that moment you think, 'What the hell is going on?'

"They give you the bag to put everything you have [in], and they took me to a room. The policeman left for a moment, and I was desperate.

"I had some coins left. Some time ago I had been told that if you sucked on the coins you would not test positive. I started to suck them. Miraculously I was saved from that one. I doubt it was the coins. Instead of going home, I went to the casino by taxi."

The bigger picture

Pique's tenure at United was marked by few chances to truly break through under Sir Alex Ferguson, and it is his time at Barcelona since where he has truly established himself as one of the finest talents of his generation.

The Spain veteran has been expressing his displeasure with former chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu over the past few days, following the latter's exit from Camp Nou.

The pair came into conflict in regards to alleged smear campaigns orchestrated against Pique and former team-mate Lionel Messi.

