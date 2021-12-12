Barcelona Kopa Trophy winner Pedri: Real Madrid didn't want to sign me

Barcelona's Kopa Trophy winner Pedri has revealed that Real Madrid didn't want to sign him at the start of his career.

Pedri's ascent to the top of the European football pyramid has been swift, with the midfielder already established as a key player for Barcelona and Spain at both club and international level despite only just turning 19.

The teenager was rewarded for his stellar performances over the past year with the coveted Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards, but has now revealed that Madrid passed up the chance to sign him four years ago.

What's been said?

Pedri had a brief trial with the Blancos while he was on the books of Tenerife-based outfit CF Juventud Laguna, but wasn't offered the chance to continue his development at Santiago Bernabeu.

“When I was 15 years old they called me for a trial, but that day there was huge snowfall and it had to be postponed," the Spain international has told Tuttosport.

“The next day, I took part in some light training with the academy side. Maybe they already had their idea about me, so I went back to Tenerife. However, I would not have rejected Madrid.

“Opportunities must be seized, however they come. Let's just say something happened, a combination of negative circumstances, and they were the ones that didn't want to sign me."

Pedri on Messi & his future

Pedri played alongside Lionel Messi while working his way into Barca's starting XI last season, only to see the Argentine depart at the end of his contract and head to Paris Saint-Germain.

The talented playmaker has already followed in Messi's footsteps by landing the Golden Boy prize, and says the 34-year-old gave him a piece of advice that he has always tried to follow to take his game to greater heights.

“Playing with him was a dream. I was three years old when he won the Golden Boy. He will always be a legend for Barcelona fans, and for me it’s an honour to have received his advice," Pedri said of his ex-team-mate.

“What young player wouldn’t like to have [received his advice]? A monster like him? He congratulated me and told me to never give up. If someone like him tells you that, what can you do at 17, remembering that until a few weeks ago you were only using Messi on the PlayStation? Only one thing – obey. And here I am.”

The Barca starlet was also quizzed on the ongoing speculation surrounding his future amid reported interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

Article continues below

Pedri has made it clear he intends to honour the contract extension he signed at Camp Nou in October, adding: "Man Utd, Man City or PSG are interested in signing me? I'm happy to stay at Barca, it's my dream.

"Let me play here until 2026 then we will see, please - I just signed a new contract with Barcelona."

Further reading