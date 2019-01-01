Barcelona & Madrid target Jovic will become one of the world's best – Milosevic

The current head coach of Partizan Belgrade considers an in-demand frontman currently shining at Eintracht Frankfurt to be an "incredible" talent

and target Luka Jovic is a "natural-born killer" who will undoubtedly become one of the best strikers in the world, according to Savo Milosevic.

Jovic has been linked with La Liga giants Barca and Madrid after taking Europe by storm this season, scoring 25 goals in all competitions for .

Only star Robert Lewandowski (21) has scored more 2018-19 goals than Jovic (17), whose two-year loan from Portuguese giants became permanent last week.

Eintracht are reportedly set to cash in on Jovic amid interest from Barca and Madrid, and 102-time international Milosevic, who hails from the same city – Bijeljina – as his countryman, insisted the 21-year-old striker is destined for greatness.

"Luka is very, very, very special. His capacity for scoring goals is incredible," Milosevic – now head coach of Serbian side Partizan Belgrade – told Omnisport.

"From any position and with any part of the body, he simply senses the goal. He is a natural-born killer.

"You cannot train some of those things. You have them or not. He will be one of the best strikers in the world in a few years, I have no doubt about it.

"He is still a kid. He is showing some incredible things."

Milosevic, who spent time with Real Zaragoza, , and Osasuna during his successful playing career as a striker, added: "Both of the big clubs would be great for him and he would be great for Barca or Madrid.

"It would be a good solution for any of those two clubs."

Jovic's goals have helped Eintracht up to fourth in the Bundesliga – the final qualifying spot – as the German side prepare for a blockbuster semi-final against .