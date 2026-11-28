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Barcelona have received a major triple injury boost ahead of Sunday's Liga trip to Deportivo A Coruna, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Andreas Christensen all declared fit to return. However, Hansi Flick's squad still faces significant selection headaches as fresh injuries and a suspension rule out several key figures.

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Triple boost for Barcelona ahead of Deportivo

Yamal, Rodri, and Christensen are all back in contention for Barca's away fixture against Deportivo on Sunday. Their availability provides a timely lift for the Catalan side following a demanding stretch of fixtures. Yamal sat out the midweek Champions League victory at Sabah in Baku, Azerbaijan, due to an ankle problem. That long journey marked the first match the teenager has missed for Barcelona all season.

Rodri has also recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained in the win over Aston Villa on November 3. The midfielder missed Barcelona's last three matches as well as two Spain fixtures during the November international break, while Christensen returns after missing two games with a calf issue.

Flick confirms returns amid fresh injury blows

Speaking on Saturday, Flick confirmed that the returning trio are ready to feature. However, the Barcelona coach must also contend with new absences, as both Alejandro Balde and Marc Bernal have been ruled out.

"Rodri, Andreas and also Lamine, they travel with us and they can play," Flick told reporters. "Marc has some problems, it's not a big injury. We have to see. But he's out for [Deportivo] and also maybe next game against Atletico [Madrid]."

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Fermín suspension opens door for Olmo

Yamal's swift recovery is vital for Blaugrana, given he started every Liga and Champions League fixture prior to midweek, registering 13 goals and 13 assists in 17 appearances. Rodri had likewise been a fixture in the side, playing 14 successive matches before his injury, whereas Christensen has managed just one 30-minute outing against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Next matches COR LaLiga 10:15 BAR

Alongside long-term absentees Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji, Barcelona are also without Fermin Lopez. The midfielder is serving a two-game suspension following his red card against Villarreal last weekend, leaving Dani Olmo to step up.

Crucial week ahead for Flick's side

Barcelona travel to face Deportivo on Sunday aiming to make the most of Yamal and Rodri's return to the starting picture. With several squad members unavailable, Flick will rely heavily on his fit regulars to secure all three points.