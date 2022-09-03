Barcelona have fun destroying Sevilla as Raphinha nets first league goal

Barcelona reached new levels of attacking fluidity and fun at times in their 3-0 destruction of Sevilla on Saturday.

Two assists for Jules Kounde vs former club

Lewandowski netted fifth La Liga goal of season

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele electric on counter

WHAT HAPPENED? Raphinha headed in a rebound to fire the visitors into the lead after 21 minutes, before Lewandowski took on a Jules Kounde cross and doubled their advantage. Eric Garcia then put the result beyond doubt with a goal five minutes into the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona move back into second place in La Liga and remain unbeaten after four matches. They sit two points behind Real Madrid, who still have a perfect record in the Spanish top-flight.

ALL EYES ON: Jules Kounde returned to former side Sevilla for the first time since joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Making just his second appearance for the Blaugrana, the defender stood out for his sharp play. He made two assists as Xavi's men picked up a comfortable win.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Robert Lewandowski is just the third player to score five or more goals in his first four La Liga matches this century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 and Radamel Falcao in 2011.

THE VERDICT:

The Polish striker continued his excellent start

Garcia is looking sharp

Kounde is settling in well in Xavi's team, too

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona's next game sees them welcome Viktoria Plzen to Camp Nou as they commence their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.