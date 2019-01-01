Barcelona confirm extent of Umtiti injury as Suarez nears return to fitness

The defender sustained a metatarsal injury on international duty and the club say he will miss five-to-six weeks

Samuel Umtiti is expected to be out for over a month after confirmed the extent of his foot injury, but Luis Suarez is in line to make his return after he was named in the squad for the meeting with .

Champions Barca face the side that beat them in last term's final at Camp Nou on Saturday having claimed just four points from their opening three league fixtures.

defender Umtiti sustained a metatarsal injury on international duty and though initial tests suggested the problem was not severe Barca have now confirmed the centre-back will be out for up to six weeks.

"In the follow-up of the recovery process of the French player's right foot, and through new tests, a fissure of the second metatarsal has been detected. The approximate withdrawal time will be about 5-6 weeks," said an official statement from Barcelona .

Suarez started in Barca's opening outing against Athletic Bilbao only to be forced off with a calf injury after 37 minutes.

The striker has been absent since then, missing a victory over and a 2-2 draw with Osasuna prior to the international break.

But Barca boss Ernesto Valverde confirmed in his news conference on Friday that Suarez would return to the squad and the 32-year-old has been included in Barca's official list.

Barca will also still be without captain Lionel Messi, who is also likely to miss Tuesday's trip to due to an ongoing calf issue, as well as Ousmane Dembele, who has a hamstring problem.

Messi has continued to work alone on his recovery, missing Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions with the main group and his participation against Valencia, who beat Barca in last season's Copa del Rey final, appears to be off the cards.

He is also likely to miss out on the Champions League opener against Dortmund on September 17.