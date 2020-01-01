Banyana striker Mthandi reveals shock after sealing move to Spain

After earning her transfer to Badajoz, the South African forward was full of surprise about her maiden switch to Europe

Amanda Mthandi was shocked after completing her move to Spanish side Badajoz, noting that she never in her wildest dreams expected to seal a professional contract.

The Primera National outfit announced the signing of Mthandi from South African side University of Johannesburg ladies on Monday.

The 24-year-old is Bea Galan's team's second signing this summer as they gear up for the new season, having finished third with 42 points to miss the promotion playoffs last term.

On sealing her professional transfer to Badajoz, the international was full of joy but hungry to impress in the European nation.

“This came as a complete surprise to me. I started talking to the club a couple of weeks ago but then nothing materialised," Mthandi told Safa.net.

"I was surprised when talks resumed last week, and before I knew it, they sent me documents to sign. I was busy with my assignment which is due soon.

"I had to put it aside and focus on these documents. And now, boom! I have signed for Badajoz. I am so elated and overwhelmed.”

Mthandi has also been part of Desiree Ellis' Banyana Banyana set-up, featuring at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in and later starred in their maiden Women's World Cup outing in 2019.

She is the latest Banyana star to move to after Ode Fulutudilu and Jermaine Seoposenwe's stints at Malaga and , before Nothando Vilakazi, who joined Logrono last week.

'Speedy' as she is fondly called, has her national set-up and fans to thank for the landing of her maiden professional contract abroad.

“Honestly, I am super grateful for all the love, support and warmth you guys have given me," she continued.

"I must say I have the world’s best team with me. The share of this victory goes to each one of you because we are a team. As much as we win and lose together, we also achieve and celebrate together.

"I honestly couldn’t ask for better teammates, you made the work a lot easier for me on the field and that is why today I am making this move – it was not an individual effort but a team effort.

“I am honoured to call myself a Banyana Banyana player, and will forever carry the spirit of this wonderful team where I am going.

"From the bottom of my heart, a huge thank you to all my fellow players, our coaches, physiotherapists, our drivers, video analysts, conditioning coaches, team security, media officers, team doctors as well as our kit manager.

"I am grateful beyond words and can’t wait to start this new journey.”