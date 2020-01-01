Balogun makes full Wigan Athletic debut in Cardiff City draw

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee played from start to finish for the Latics who settled for the spoils in Wales

Leon Balogun made his first start for Athletic in their 2-2 draw against on Saturday.

The outing marked the international's second appearance in the Championship since he joined Paul Cook's side on loan until the remainder of the season.

Balogun paired Cedric Kipre at the centre of the Latics' defence after Cheyenne Dunkley was sent off in Wednesday's draw against .

The Super Eagles centre-back was on parade for 90 minutes as Wigan settled for a point at the Cardiff City Stadium which left them in the relegation zone with 31 points after 33 matches.

Next Saturday, the 31-year-old will be hoping to play a part when Paul Cook's side host at the DW Stadium.