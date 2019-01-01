Bale out, Hazard in? Zidane confirms players will have to leave Madrid to make room for new signings

The Frenchman has revealed that some of his squad will have to be moved on and also discussed the goalkeeper position at the club

manager Zinedine Zidane has conceded that he will have to make room for new signings in his squad this summer, though would not reveal whether that meant Gareth Bale would be sold should Eden Hazard arrive in the Spanish capital.

Zidane is expected to oversee an overhaul of the Madrid squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, with forward Hazard one of those high up on Zidane's shortlist of options.

The international has made no secret of his desire to represent the Blancos one day as well as his admiration for Zidane both as a player and a coach, with Madrid having already made the first steps in trying to complete a deal worth £100 million ($132m).

Bale, meanwhile, is rumoured to be no longer in Zidane's plans, with the former wideman having struggled for regular minutes during the three-time -winning coach's first spell in charge.

He has largely remained on the fringes since Zidane returned to the club in March, and while those close to the international insist he is happy at the club, it has been widely reported that Madrid wish to sell the 29-year-old this summer.

Zidane was pressed on whether his plans for pre-season involved selling players to make room for his expected arrivals, with Hazard and Bale's situation cited as an example.

And though he refused to comment on that specific trade-off of individuals, he did admit that there are likely to be departures so as not to over-inflate his playing pool.

"No, it would be something more general," he told a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with .

"We have 25 players, so if we want to sign players, some others have to leave."

Other players who have been linked with moves away are goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois.

The goalkeeper position has often been a cause for reported internal squabbles at Madrid over the last year or so, starting with Kepa Arrizabalaga last season.

Madrid's hierarchy were said to have lined up a move for Kepa from Athletic Bilbao, but the deal ultimately fell apart due to Zidane's apparent misgivings and his trust in Navas.

The club's seeming lack of faith in Navas again looked apparent after Zidane left the club last May, as they brought Courtois in from Chelsea for a reported €35m (£30m/$39m) fee after David de Gea became unattainable.

However, Courtois has had an underwhelming season by his usual lofty standards and has been dropped in favour of Navas since Zidane's return, with recent reports of the former star being put up for sale unlikely to be cooled by the coach's latest comments.

"As always, I will not tell you [the media] what I want. Sometimes I want things, they do not happen, just the opposite," he said. "You want to talk about the goalkeepers, but it is not the moment to talk about that. Courtois is available with Keylor, and Luca [Zidane] isn't, that's it.

"The goalkeepers all have contracts. It is my responsibility [to choose], you will see who plays over the last five games. This is not the moment to talk about this, but next year it will all be very clear for everyone.

"I'm not going to answer [whether he will rotate between and the Champions League]. You'll find out next year. I was saying it recently, I have the best two [goalkeepers] and a young one who is good and has a future.

Article continues below

"Keylor and Thibaut are very good. It's easy for you, but complicated for me when I have to choose, and not only in terms of the goalkeepers, but in general when everyone is available."

Zidane was then asked if he would understand why one of Navas or Courtois might ask to leave the Bernabeu should it become apparent they will be second choice, and the coach appeared to open the door to such a situation.

"Anything can happen," he said.