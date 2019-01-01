Bale must consider Man Utd move as he won’t win Real Madrid war – Sheringham

The former Red Devils striker is looking for the Wales international to put professional ambition before personal financial gain this summer

Gareth Bale needs to consider a move to , says Teddy Sheringham, as he is not going to win his “war” with that sees him putting financial gain before professional ambition.

A move away from the Santiago Bernabeu for the international has been mooted for some time.

Transfer talk has surfaced again heading towards the summer window of 2019, with the 29-year-old having fallen out of favour in Spain under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted and Sheringham believes Bale should forget about any contractual disputes with Madrid and take up one of the options in available to him – with a potential retracing of his steps to Tottenham also being discussed.

The former Spurs and United striker told Betstars: “Zidane has come in and has said in not so many words: ‘I want to get rid of Gareth Bale’.

“If the manager doesn't bring him on as one his three substitutes when Real Madrid are losing, he's basically saying ‘I want Gareth Bale to go’.

“Gareth Bale will be saying what a lot of the Manchester United players will say this season, with a cigar in his mouth sitting in the corner of the dressing room: ‘Well, give me my money and I'll go then, otherwise I'm not going anywhere because I signed a long-term contract’.

“I don't think it is a war that Gareth Bale is going to win.

“If I came in to contact with Gareth Bale and had to give him some advice, I would say: ‘Get yourself out of there. Don't worry about the £30 million that you're meant to be earning over the next two years. You will enjoy your life a lot more if you get out of Real Madrid and play football for a club that you want to play for and that's going to love you’.

“I think he would be a good acquisition for any of the top clubs in England and I think they will all be after him because he's a game-changer.”

Bale has spent six years in Madrid, winning the Liga title and four crowns.

He has also passed the 100-goal mark for the Blancos, but has struggled for form and fitness at times to become a scapegoat for many and spark the inevitable exit rumours.