Bale joins list of six Real Madrid players positive for Covid-19 as situation worsens at Liga club

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale, Sergio Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have all tested positive for Covid-19.

That's in addition to Luka Modric and Marcelo, whom the Liga club revealed had both recorded positive coronavirus tests on December 15, while assistant coach Davide Ancelotti is also required to self-isolate.

It remains to be seen if Madrid's league meeting with Cadiz, scheduled to take place on December 19, will go ahead, although the news regarding a total of seven positive cases within the club across the past 48 hours will be of concern.

What's been said?

Madrid issued a statement on December 16 confirming that four additional players, and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide, had recorded positive Covid-19 tests.

The statement read: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for Covid-19."

