'Bale is ill but does not have coronavirus' - Mourinho confirms reason for Spurs forward's absence at Crystal Palace

The Wales international missed the trip to Selhurst Park but tested negative for Covid-19

Gareth Bale missed out on ’s trip to on account of illness, but manager Jose Mourinho confirmed the Welshman does not have coronavirus.

Bale played an hour of Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Antwerp in the on Thursday evening, a week on from scoring in the draw at LASK Linz, but did not feature in the squad for the trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The superstar has a history of injury problems, and has been managed carefully by Mourinho following his arrival on loan from , so there would have been concerns when he did not feature in the travelling party.

However, Mourinho has allayed any injury fears and also confirmed the illness is not coronavirus - after Bale produced a negative test.

"He doesn’t feel very well," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Of course, I want to say it’s not coronavirus. He tested, no chance.

"But kind of a flu, this kind of little feeling. He’s not feeling so well."

Speaking following the 1-1 draw with Palace, Mourinho said he is confident Bale will be fit to face on Wednesday.

"He was ill, not Covid, not even flu that keeps you in bed for a week," Mourinho said. "I believe for Wednesday he will be fine."

Bale has been urged to show more intent and aggression by a Tottenham legend if he is to become a regular starter for the club.

Appearing on BT Sport, Glenn Hoddle said: "I'd like him to show a bit more intent and aggression in his mind and prove to Jose ‘I need to be in the first team in the Premier League’.

"I don't see that at the moment.

“If that player is still in there anywhere what he was like two, three or four years ago, then Tottenham go into another gear.”

With a busy period looming on the horizon, Mourinho will hope Bale can shrug off his illness and return to the squad in the coming days.

Following the Premier League game with the Eagles, Spurs face Liverpool, Leicester, (in the ), and before the turn of the year.

Spurs are setting the pace in the Premier League and, with qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League already secured, are battling on four fronts.

Having as many players as possible fit and healthy could be key to whether Mourinho can keep Spurs in contention for silverware.