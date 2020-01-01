Balde's double powers Monaco to victory over Reims

The Senegal international scored two second half goals to send Robert Moreno's side to the next round of the French Cup

Keita Balde was the hero for as his brace powered them to a 2-1 victory over in Saturday's French Cup fixture.

The 24-year-old attacker found the back of the net in the 65th minute and in stoppage time as the Stade Louis II outfit progressed to the Round of 32 of the competition.

The goals stretched Balde's tally to six goals after 17 matches across all competitions this season.

The Senegalese winger will be aiming to maintain his impressive form when Monaco visit leaders PSG for their next fixture on January 12.