Balde: Sampdoria-bound forward contracts Covid-19

The 25-year-old Senegal international has tested positive for the infection and is now in quarantine at home

outfit have confirmed Keita Balde has contracted the coronavirus and has been isolated in accordance with health protocols.

The AS forward who is on the verge of joining Stadio Luigi Ferraris on a season-long loan tested positive during his medicals.

The international who had featured for and Milan arrived in on Monday morning.

“UC Sampdoria announce that AS Monaco authorised the player Keita Balde to travel for a medical, which showed no problems,” read a statement from the Italian giants.

“During the course of the tests and Covid-19 protocol, the player was found to be lightly positive: we specifies the player did not have any contact with the ‘match day group’ and is self-isolating.

“The sanitary procedures will be put into practice, as per protocol.”

It will be recalled that Balde donated the sum of €17,000 to Senegal to boost their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am a person who does what he can for his family, friends and people I love. This donation was made with all my heart, we must do things without waiting for someone to look for you,” Balde told Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Unfortunately, it is a delicate situation all over the world. I have some relatives in , others in Senegal.

“I am in Monte Carlo with my partner and my child. Here, there is a great organisation, people follow the advice and the rules.

"Listening to the complicated situation in and Spain, we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible to return to normal."



Before the 2019-20 French top-flight season was cancelled, the 25-year-old accounted for four goals in 21 league outings.

Football Italia had reported Claudio Ranieri's side will pay €1m for the temporary deal and they have the option to buy the former Spain youth international in June 2021 for a further €12m.