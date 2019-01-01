Bakary Sako breaks West Brom duck in Wigan Athletic win
Getty Images
Bakary Sako opened his goal account for West Bromwich Albion with his match-winning goal that gave his team a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
The 30-year-old broke the deadlock at the Hawthorns with a 31st-minute header that shot the hosts to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The goal came as a relief for Sako who has struggled for regular playing time in Darren Moore's squad since his summer arrival as a free agent.
He will hope to build on the goalscoring form when they welcome Norwich City for their next Championship outing on January 12.