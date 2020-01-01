Bakambu scores as Qingdao Huanghai hold Beijing Guoan

The DR Congo forward was among the goal scorers as the Imperial Guards surrendered a three-goal lead to settle for a point against the hosts

Cedric Bakambu scored his first goal of the season as Beijing Guoan played out a 3-3 draw with Qingdao Huanghai on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into the encounter, the Imperial Guards were the only team in the Chinese top-flight with a perfect record – having won all four games in the new season.

Nonetheless, they the failed to maintain their 100% record as they surrendered a three-goal lead to leave the Kunshan Stadium with a point.

More teams

Bakambu put Bruno Genesio’s men ahead in the 18 minutes after putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Shi Zhao.

Three minutes later, his team doubled their advantage as Alan converted Jonathan Viera’s assist, while John Hou Saether powered home the third to race to a massive lead.

Looking dead and buried, Qingdao Huanghai produced a surprising comeback to halt the visitors’ juggernaut.

First, Romain Alessandrini reduced the deficit in the 41st minute after beating goalkeeper Quanbo Guo from the penalty spot as one of Huanghai’s strikers was fouled inside the goal area.

On the stroke of half-time, Pablo Machin’s team made it two through Jianrong Zhu who made good use of Jagos Vukovic’s pass.

Needing a goal to avoid defeat, the hosts came out with guns blazing. Fortunately, comeback was complete in the 72nd minute as Alessandrini completed his brace.

No goals were scored in the last 18 minutes as the fixture ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Former U23 star Joseph Minala was in action for 45 minutes for Qingdao Huanghai. The midfielder, who is on loan from , replaced Dong Wang early in the second half.

For Bakambu, the DR Congo international saw just 27 minutes of action as injury saw him leave the field for Yuning Zhang. The extent of the knock is yet to be disclosed by the Imperial Guards.

Article continues below

Despite the away draw, Beijing Guoan lead Group B of the Chinese with 13 points from five outings. They welcome second-placed Shanghai SIPG to the Workers' Stadium in their next outing on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Huanghai, who have played out four consecutive draws, are guests of Frank Acheampong’s Tianjin Teda on the same day.