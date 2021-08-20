Bailly: Manchester United can win trophies with new signings Varane and Sancho

The Ivory Coast international is excited about the new faces in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team as they hope to win a trophy this season

Eric Bailly believes Manchester United are strong enough to challenge for trophies this season after the addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Varane signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils last Saturday and Sancho completed a permanent move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Varane’s arrival is expected to provide more competition in the defence, however, Bailly is unfazed by his arrival as he hopes to enjoy an injury-free season.

The Ivorian centre-back disclosed how the duo will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win his first title as coach at the club.

"Yes, that’s United; we always have good players," Bailly told the club’s website.

"We have a very strong squad – we have brought in Varane, who has good experience and is a very good player. Ten years, I think he had in Spain, winning many trophies and that is very good for the mentality of the team.

"Sancho is a good young player and has come to help the team. This season, we are all here to try to win trophies.

“I think the guys have good experience. They both know English football. Varane has played a few games against United and many other English clubs and I know he is ready to give everything for the team.

"For me, this season, the first thing is to be injury-free, to train well and wait for my time.

"That’s my mentality. With the team, I hope we win many, many trophies. Last season, we played well and were second in the league and we lost in the final to Villarreal, but always, in football, you have another chance and I think this year is one for us to try to win many trophies."

Bailly recently returned to training after his international assignment with Ivory Coast at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He scored a goal in the tournament before the West Africans were eliminated by Spain after a 5-2 defeat in the knockout stage.

The former Villarreal defender reflected on his maiden outing in the quadrennial tournament which was later won by Brazil.

"It’s really good to be back with the team. Before that, I had the Olympics in Tokyo which was a good experience,” the 27-year-old said.

"For me, when you’re a kid, you always want to do something with your country and something like that was a good moment which we enjoyed.

"I scored in the last game but, unfortunately, we lost [it] in the last minute. For me, the most important [thing] is to play with my team-mates and to enjoy. We had a very, very hard game against Brazil and Germany and we did well.

"It was my first experience [at the Olympics] and, for me, it was a really good experience, apart from losing [an equaliser] to Spain in the last minute, but, you know, football is like that.

"Now it’s finished. I’m back with the team which has been enjoyable and we have started well in the league."