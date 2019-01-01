Bailly lauds ‘incredible’ Manchester United Champions League win vs. PSG

The Red Devils overturned a two-goal deficit to stun their glamorous opponents for a place in the last eight of the competition

Eric Bailly has praised ’s 3-1 victory over in Tuesday’s game at Parc des Princes.

On the back of a first leg 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, the Red Devils moved swiftly to turnaround the deficit with an early goal from Romelu Lukaku.

The Parisians levelled through Juan Bernat before Lukaku's second and Marcus Rashford’s late-minute penalty saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men move into the quarter-finals of the competition on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

The Cote d’Ivoire international who missed the Red Devils’ last outing to featured for only 36 minutes in the encounter after picking an injury.

Impressed with the incredible feat by his side, the defender has taken to the social media to show his delight.

“Incredible win, feels great to be in the next round. Proud to be part of this family,” Bailly tweeted.

The former player has made 17 appearances for Manchester United this season in all competitions.

He will hope to be involved when they visit the Emirates Stadium to tackle on Sunday.