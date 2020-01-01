Bah: A matter of time before Gambia dominate women's football

The Nigeria Women's Premier League winner with Rivers Angels is setting her sights on helping the Scorpions excel in the coming years

Penda Bah believes the Gambia is on the right track to pushing the country's women's national team into contention for success in the international game.

The Gambia debuted in March 2020's Fifa women's rankings, occupying the 113th spot after a run of friendlies and a Wafu Women's Cup campaign in Sierra Leone.

The huge leap made by the Scorpions brings great joy to the 21-year-old captain as she is confident they can climb to the top with more support.

"It's good for morale and rewards all the efforts made by the players and by our federation to develop women's football in our country," she told FIFA.com.

"It proves that, even though we’re a small country, we can do great things when we’re given the means.

"And while there's still a lot to be done before we can realise our other dreams, I'm convinced that it's only a matter of time."





The midfielder made history, scoring the nation's first goal in women's football at the 2012 U17 Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan and reflected on the feat and impact on her career.

"Despite our three defeats there, that World Cup still holds great memories for me. And that goal will obviously be etched in my memory forever," she continued.

"Besides, I never tire of watching replays of it and hearing the commentator shout, 'Penda Bah makes history for the African side!' I’ll never forget it – that goal is right at the top of my playing CV!.

"It was during this period that I realised I could succeed in football. My team [Makasuku United], where I was the top scorer, were promoted to Gambia’s second division, after which I devoted all my time to football."

In 2019, Bah in search of a fresh challenge moved to Nigeria Women's Premier League side Dreams Stars Ladies before being snapped up by Rivers Angels a few weeks later.

After helping the Port Harcourt side to a Federation Cup runners-up and league triumph, she looked back on her successful switch from Gambia's Interior FC to the Nigerian league giants.



"It's a dream come true. I promised myself that one day I’d become a professional footballer and now it’s happened," she noted.

"I'm very proud of that. I’m the captain, so it’s only natural that things are expected of me. But I like the pressure, as it helps me stay positive and focused.

"And I’m convinced that the key to success for our team lies first and foremost in working collectively and sharing responsibilities."

Bah is currently in the Gambia after her campaign with the Scorpions at the regional tournament in Sierra Leone in February and she is hoping the coronavirus pandemic ends soon so she can reunite with her teammates at Rivers Angels.