'Bad season for Salah is a great one for anybody else' - Liverpool forward lacking luck, says Heskey

The Egyptian forward has gone eight games without a goal, but a former Reds striker believes he remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp's plans

Mohamed Salah may have gone eight games without a goal, but former striker Emile Heskey says there will always be “doubters” and that a poor season for the Egyptian is a great one for anybody else.

A stunning 44-goal debut season at Anfield has raised expectations around a forward who had never been prolific prior to the 2017-18 campaign.

He is now expected to perform to that level every week, with a recent barren run in the final third leading to questions being asked of Salah’s contribution and mindset.

The 26-year-old does, however, still have 17 Premier League efforts and 20 in all competitions to his name and is considered to be faring just fine, regardless of what his critics may think.

Ex-Reds frontman Heskey told Betoclock: “Mo Salah will get doubters no matter how he performs.

“If Salah reaches 20 goals this season, people will continue to say it’s been a bad season for him. But if anyone else gets 20 goals, it’s a great season for them.

“At this moment, 17 goals is a good return. He could have had more, but he hasn’t got the rub of the green.”

While Salah was once again unable to find the target on his most recent outing for Liverpool, he did make a decisive impact.

It was from his late header that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spilt the ball onto the boot of Toby Alderweireld and handed Jurgen Klopp’s side a dramatic 2-1 win.

That victory at Anfield has helped to keep the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title, with it possible that could be knocked back off top spot on Friday following another crunch clash at .

Ahead of that game, Heskey added: “The Spurs match was a huge victory for Liverpool, but they’ve got to keep the pressure on Man City, especially when they are playing so well.

“It’s going to be difficult for Man City with the number of games coming up, but Liverpool will just need to keep up their own momentum.

Article continues below

“There is so much pressure on each team, but Man City will feel extra pressure if Liverpool get another result tomorrow night.

“Liverpool would prefer to have the points in the bag which they can continue to do if they keep winning.”

Liverpool sit one point behind City as things stand but can return to the summit when facing the Saints and know Pep Guardiola’s quadruple-chasing outfit will not be in Premier League action again until April 14.