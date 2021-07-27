Ayunga: Morecambe FC snap up Bristol Rovers forward

The 24-year-old Kenyan forward was unveiled by the Shrimps on a two-year contract ahead of the new season

Kenyan international John Ayunga has sealed a transfer to League One side Morecambe FC from Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old was unveiled by the Lancashire-based outfit on Monday after agreeing to pen a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Morecambe is delighted to announce the signing of striker Jonah Ayunga for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers on a two-year deal,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The 24-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Gas last season, 31 of which came in League One.

“Ayunga, who received his first international call up for Kenya in 2016, has also enjoyed spells with Dorchester Town, Sutton United, and Havant & Waterlooville.”

Speaking after signing the deal, Ayunga promised to repay the club's faith with top-class displays in the new season.

“I’m happy to be here, my first day went well and I’m looking to get settled in,” Ayunga told the same portal.

“It’s happened very quickly, three or four days ago I had no idea it was going to happen!

“I had a chat with the gaffer here and he’s convinced me to come, he said he’s been aware of me for a couple of years.

“It was good to make my League One debut last year and get a good amount of games, so knowing what it takes is what I’m going to bring to the team.”

On his part, manager Stephen Robinson revealed why he signed Ayunga: “I’m delighted, Jonah’s a boy I’ve kept tabs on since Bristol Rovers signed him and he has a lot of good attributes.

“He is a big, strong boy, he can run in behind, and there are aspects of his game we know we can improve, he’s still young and there’s a lot of potential in him.

“I’m trying to get two in every position and within our budget it’s difficult, but we’ve managed to do that in a short space of time, people are starting to gel and understand, and I think Jonah just adds to that.”

Ayunga, who becomes the Shrimps’ 14th signing this summer, moved to Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee on July 2020, and he made his debut for the club on September 5, 2020, in a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Ipswich Town.

Born in England to a Kenyan father and English mother, he represents Kenya internationally and was handed his first call-up to the Harambee Stars on August 5, 2016.