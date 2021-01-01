Ayub Timbe: Kenya forward nominated for Vissel Kobe's April award

The Kenya international provided an assist when they played and drew against Kashiwa Antlers on April 24

Kenya international winger Ayub Timbe has been nominated for Vissel Kobe's player of the month of April award.

Timbe will square it out with Sergi Samper, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Ryuho Kikuchi as he aims to win his first award since he joined the Japanese top-tier club.

He made his debut on April 17 when Vissel Kobe played against Kashiwa Antlers and provided an assist in a game that ended in a draw.

The former Reading star made the move to Japan after he terminated his contract with Beijing Renhe in 2020.

He joined Vissel Kobe, a side that boasts of experienced players like Andreas Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen, in an attempt to save his career after he struggled in the EFL Championship.

In a recent interview, he revealed how playing alongside the former Barcelona and Spain star has had an impact on him.

“Being with Iniesta in the same changing room and in the same pitch, having conversations with him is a great experience for me,” Timbe said.

“He is a world-class player on and off the pitch. He has not played for a long time [due to injury], but I am looking forward to playing matches with him. I’m sure we are going to have good times in the coming games.”

He also spoke about his debut in J1 League as he hopes to have a remarkable career with the club.

“I’m happy with my debut at Vissel Kobe and in the J1 League. I’m happy with my performance as well in my first game in a long time. I had been prepared for it for a while," the forward added.

Timbe's latest regular minutes with Vissel Kobe could convince Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee to summon him up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

He was not part of the Africa Cup of Nations squad that played against Egypt and Togo as Mulee dropped him, Victor Wanyama, Eric Johanna, and Johanna Omolo.

Kenya - who will be looking for a maiden slot in the global showcase - were drawn in Group E alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the preliminary World Cup qualifiers.

In J1 League, Vissel Kobe will face Sanfrecce Hiroshima on May 1 before playing Yokohama Marinos, Cerezo Osaka and Tokushima Vortis later in the month.