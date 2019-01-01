Australia v Uzbekistan: TV channel, live stream, squad, Socceroos news & Asian Cup preview

The green and gold will be out to continue their strong record against Uzbekistan in Al Ain

History is well and truly on the Socceroos' side ahead of their Asian Cup Round of 16 clash against Uzbekistan at the Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium - which kicks off on January 22 at 1am (AEDT).

Australia have won each of their three games against Uzbekistan without conceding a goal and their last meeting saw the Socceroos triumph 6-0 at the 2011 Asian Cup.

A lot has changed since then however with the White Wolves ranked as high as 43rd in the world in 2016 and they look more than capable of asking some serious questions of the green and gold.

Game Australia vs Uzbekistan Date Tuesday, January 22 AEDT Time 1.00am AEDT / 6.00pm LOCAL

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Australia, the match can be watched live on Fox Sports through the Foxtel platform. There is no free-to-air broadcaster.

You can stream the game through either the Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play and Kayo - just bear in mind those services are subscription based.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports Foxtel GO/Foxtel Play/Kayo/My Football Live

Squads & Team News

Position Australia players Goalkeepers Ryan, Vukovic, Langerak Defenders Sainsbury, Behich, Gersbach, Jurman, Milligan, Risdon, Degenek, Grant Midfielders Luongo, Jeggo, Amini, Irvine, Mabil, Rogic Forwards Leckie, Giannou, Nabbout, Maclaren, Kruse, Ikonomidis

After missing Australia's final group game against Syria through suspension, Trent Sainsbury will return to the Socceroos' starting side with Massimo Luongo shaping as the man to be pushed back onto the bench.

That looms as the likely only change for the green and gold with Mathew Leckie nearing fitness but unlikely to be risked from the start.

Josh Risdon and Andrew Nabbout are also fit again but will struggle to dislodge Rhyan Grant and Jamie Maclaren respectively from the starting side.

Socceroos predicted XI: Ryan; Behich, Degenek, Sainsbury, Grant; Milligan, Irvine; Ikonomidis, Rogic, Mabil; Maclaren.

Position Uzbekistan players Goalkeepers Nesterov, Yusupov, Quvvatov Defenders Krimets, Ismoilov, Tursunov, Tukhtahodjaev, Zoteev, Sayfiev, Shorahmedov, Hoshimov Midfielders Hamrobekov, Ahmedov, Shukurov, Musaev, Masharipov, Turgunbaev, Hamdamov, Sidikov, Alibaev, Shomurodev Forwards Bikmaev, Rashidov

Uzbekistan coach Hector Cuper made a number of notable omissions from his Asian Cup squad before the tournament leaving out influential trio Igor Sergeev, Javohir Ilyasov and Dilshod Rakhmatullaev.



He also opted to include just two out-and-out strikers in the form of Marat Bikmaev and Sardor Rashidov.

Eldor Shomurodov, who plays club football in Russia for FC Rostov, has been Uzbekistan's star performer so far in the UAE bagging four goals across his first three games.

Uzbekistan predicted XI: Nesterov; Khashimov, Tukhtahodjaev, Krimets, Sayfiyev; Shukurov, Musayev, Sidikov; Khamdamov, Shomurodev, Alibaev.

Betting & Match Odds

Australia enter this match as $1.66 favourites with Uzbekistan valued at $5 of claiming a surprise win.

Jamie Maclaren is the best backed to open the scoring at odds of $5 and is going at odds of $2.40 to score anytime.

Uzbekistan attacker Eldor Shomurodov has scored four times at the Asian Cup is good value at $4.75 to score at any point.

All odds courtesy of Bet365 and correct at the time of publishing.

Match Preview

The Socceroos' route to the knockout stages was a lot bumpier than many expected after an early loss to Jordan left them with little room for error.

A convincing 3-0 win over Palestine was followed up with a shaky 3-2 victory against Syria - results that sealed second spot in Group B and this clash with Uzbekistan.

The White Wolves on the other hand won their first two games in the UAE, before letting a lead slip in a 2-1 loss against Japan to surrender top spot in Group F.

Uzbekistan had a difficult 2018 having surging up to 43rd in the world in 2016 but look close to being back on track under coach Hector Cuper.

Shomurodov will be the danger man for Uzbekistan and already has four goals to his name.

For the Socceroos, young duo Awer Mabil and Chris Ikonomidis are the ones to watch as they look to fire Australia to the quarter-finals.

On paper, the green and gold should be able to get the job done in Al Ain, but recent form suggests Uzbekistan won't go down without a fight.