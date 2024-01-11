National anthems are a traditional feature of international football and GOAL takes a look at the one the Super Eagles seek to draw inspiration from.

International football has not only been a battleground for football supremacy but also a stage for cultural expression, prayers, unity, and celebration.

The playing of national anthems before international football matches is a long-standing tradition of the game. Players line up on the halfway line horizontally for what is effectively one last stirring gesture that instills a sense of pride, patriotism, and passion before the clash begins on the pitch.

GOAL has what you need to know about the Nigerian national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots' and more.

Nigeria national anthem

If there is one country that cannot wait for the 2023 AFCON to begin, it's three-time AFCON winners Nigeria. After losing in the round of 16 in the 2021 AFCON and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the Super Eagles have endured a torrid past couple of years.

To get the emotions stirring, the Nigerian national team players will sing 'Arise, O Compatriots' before kicking off their AFCON campaign in the Ivory Coast.

The anthem, adopted in 1978, goes as follows:

Arise, O Compatriots lyrics in full

Arise, O compatriots,

Nigeria’s call obey,

To serve our fatherland

With love and strength and faith.

The labour of our heroes past

Shall never be in vain,

To serve with heart and might,

One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.

Oh God of creation,

Direct our noble cause,

Guide our leaders right,

Help our youth the truth to know,

In love and honesty to grow

And living just and true,

Great lofty heights attain,

To build a nation where peace

And justice shall reign.

What is the history behind 'Arise, O Compatriots'?

The Nigerian national anthem has a deep-rooted history that stretches back to 1960, when the country gained independence from British colonial rule. Prior to independence, Nigeria's official song was "God Save the Queen," like in other British colonies. The country's people used to sing the British anthem at all official or essential events.

However, once Nigeria got independence, they required a new anthem that reflected what the people of Nigeria stood for and desired. The old Nigerian national anthem was written a few months before the country got rid of British rule.

Miss Lillian Jean Williams penned it, and Miss Frances Benda sang it. The writer and composer of the music were both from Britain. On Nigeria's Independence Day, October 1, 1960, the country started reciting the above anthem, which became known as "Nigeria, we hail thee."

This popular song was incredibly touching and served as a national symbol for many years, from 1960 until 1978, to be specific. However, the federal government eventually abandoned it since it was composed by a British native and highlighted differences.

This prompted the Federal Government to invite Nigerians to submit lyrics for a new national anthem as part of an open competition. There were precisely 1,449 submissions, and the committee selected five finalists, namely Eme Etim Akpan, Sota Omoigui, P. O. Aderibigbe, B. A. Ogunnaike, and John A. Ilechukwu, who were all rewarded for their creative work.

The committee combined the lyrics to the Nigerian national song from these five lyricists into a single tune, which was handed to Benedict Elide Odiase, who, with the help of Professor Akin Euba, composed it. The Nigerian Police Band then put the words to the anthem to music, and the first time Nigerians sang this new anthem, Arise, O Compatriots, was on October 1, 1978.

What does the lyrics of 'Arise, O Compatriots' mean?

The Nigerian national anthem, Arise, O Compatriots, reflects the country's essential values, beliefs, and aspirations while also displaying its cultural heritage, unity, and pride. It reflects the spirit of unity, resilience, and a sense of belonging among Nigerians.

The national song also discusses the past, including the battles of national heroes before independence. It also discusses the youth's responsibility to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign and to live a life of love and honesty.

The second stanza is typically performed in serious settings, such as churches or mosques. In 2012, the Federal Executive Council chose the second stanza as the official national prayer. It was intended to replace the Christian and Muslim prayers that Nigerians frequently recite separately at public occasions and gatherings. Different languages, like Yoruba, Hausa, and Ibo, have their own versions of the national anthem.

