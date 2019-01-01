Aubameyang's effort against Leicester City wins Arsenal's Goal of the Season

The Gabon international wrapped up the Gunners' win at the Emirates Stadium with a tap-in after a brilliant team move back in October

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second effort in 's 3-1 victory over has been voted the club's Goal of the Season for the 2018-19 season.

Aubameyang came off the bench to net a brace within six minutes in a thrilling encounter against the Foxes on October 22.

The 27-year-old replaced Stephan Lichtsteiner in the 61st minute and then fired the Gunners ahead two minutes later.

In the 66th minute, the Gabonese star finished off a brilliant team move which involved 16 touches from 10 of his teammates without a Leicester player intercepting.

The goal received the highest votes in the Goal of the Season poll with 27 percent of the total votes, while Aaron Ramsey's flick against came second.

Aubameyang's second effort in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Hotspur finished third.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year is currently the top scorer in Unai Emery's team with 31 goals in 50 games across all competitions.

He will be looking to extend the tally in Wednesday’s Uefa final against as Arsenal aim to end the season in style.