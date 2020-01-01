Aubameyang urged to join 'a more ambitious club' than Arsenal by Gabon FA president

The forward has been a consistent source of goals for the Gunners but has been unable to translate consistency into silverware

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged to join “a more ambitious club” than by the president of Gabon’s football association (FEGAFOOT).

Aubameyang has cemented his status as one of the world’s most prolific forwards since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and his next Premier League goal will be his 50th in the competition.

However, he has been unable to help the Gunners to any silverware during his time at the club, with runners-up medals in the and the closest he has come.

More teams

"I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned," president Pierre Alain Mounguengui told ESPN.

"So, if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he would definitely find his place there.

"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world.

“But the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs."

Mounguengui isn’t alone in his assessment of the Gabon international – even Arsenal legend Ian Wright has recently admitted Aubameyang could be playing at a higher level.

Wright told Premier League Productions: “If you can imagine him in a better team, he would be winning Premier Leagues and vying for places in finals and I think he deserves that.

“You don’t see him particularly vocal on the pitch, [no] pointing and screaming, but it’s what he does in respect of his leadership with the goals that he scores.

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble. Arsenal need a few more players to kick in with their form to help him.

Article continues below

“We’re talking about a goalscorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world-class goalscorer.”

Aubameyang’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer of 2021, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

and have both been touted as potential destinations, though Mikel Arteta is hopeful of keeping him.