'Aubameyang shouldn’t be asked to run about a bit more' - Arteta's instructions baffle Gray

One commentator was shocked to learn of the instructions the Gunners boss gave his star striker during their loss to Manchester City

Commentator Andy Gray was shocked to learn Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urged his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, during the half-time break against Manchester City on Saturday, "to run about a bit more" when the forward should be doing so regardless.

The Gunners came into the match at the Etihad Stadium hoping to get a positive outcome after back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the visitors endured a torrid time and the champions eventually won the match 5-0.

In the first 45 minutes, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Ferran Torres had scored to ensure the hosts had a huge advantage, while Granit Xhaka's red card 10 minutes before the interval made it even harder for the North Londoners.

Matt Critchley, a beIN Sports reporter, stated during his half-time team talk the under-pressure Arsenal manager had asked his star man to double his efforts, something that did not go well with the former Scotland striker.

"When Matt Critchley came on and said Arteta was asking Aubameyang to run about a bit more and I’m thinking ‘Aubameyang shouldn’t be asked to run about a bit more' - he should run a bit more," Gray said as quoted by HITC.

The Pep Guardiola-led side added two more goals after the break courtesy of Rodri and Torres to condemn the Gunners to their third defeat in a row.

They have conceded nine goals without scoring even one in their opening three matches.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang recognised that the team's performance level simply was not good enough.

"You have to take risks and you have to be brave on the ball, and we didn't today," said Aubameyang.

"After that and the red card, it was a completely different game, but as I said, this is not enough and everyone needs to raise the level, look at ourselves in the mirror and work this out as a team and stick together. This is the only way to go forward.

"We have to play with courage and in this type of game, you have to play with everything. You have to take risks and we just didn't do enough today, and that's it.

"I think we need to talk between us players. I think this is now important because we are Arsenal and we need pride. That's it.

"We have to talk and say the truth between each other, be honest and as I said, raise the level.

"For sure [the rebuilding process] is going to be difficult, but we are a team. We have to stick together at this moment.

"As the senior players, we have to show the way as well to the young players. I know that won't be easy but we will try to do our best."