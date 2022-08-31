Aubameyang reveals jaw injury from 'violent cowards' robbing home

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he was injured in a recent armed attack at his home.

Aubameyang injured in armed attack

Striker vows to recover quickly

Barcelona future still unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona striker has confirmed he was attacked at his home and threatened in front of his family after the team's win over Real Valladolid on Sunday. Aubameyang suffered a jaw injury but is confident he will recover quickly.

WHAT HE SAID: "On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time and thank God no one else was physically harmed,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and described, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident comes amid intense speculation about Aubameyang's Barcelona future in the final days of the transfer window. Chelsea are in talks with the 33-year-old striker but yet to agree a deal with the Catalan giants.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Aubameyang hopes to be back in action quickly but it's not clear yet where he will spend the rest of the season.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The striker has only made one substitute appearance for Barcelona so far this season but now faces more time on the sidelines due to injury.