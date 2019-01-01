‘Aubameyang & Lacazette can punish any mistake’ - Valencia coach Marcelino

Both strikers combined to punish his side 3-1 at the Emirates in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg

coach Marcelino has hailed the abilities of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette after both strikers wreaked havoc on his side in their 3-1 loss.

Aubameyang’s late goal complemented Lacazette’s first-half double, and Marcelino believes his side were picked apart by the brilliance of the star duo.

“They have two very good strikers,” Marcelino said in his post-match assessment.

“I don’t know how many millions of Euros they cost. If you make even the slightest mistake at this level, players like them take advantage of that.”

Article continues below

Aubameyang and Lacazette have been the major source of goals for Arsenal this season, with the former scoring 25 times while his French counterpart has 18 efforts.

Both players will be expected to lead the Gunners attack on Unai Emery's return to the Mestalla in next week's second leg, as the London side eye a final ticket.

Marcelino, on the other hand, would hope to keep his rearguard tight.