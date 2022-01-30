Aubameyang nears Barcelona loan transfer, but Arsenal striker's move hinges on Dembele exit

Arsenal are prepared to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang link up with Barcelona on loan, GOAL can confirm, but a deal depends on Ousmane Dembele being moved out of Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old Gabon international frontman has been frozen out at Emirates Stadium since being punished for a breach of club discipline in December.

He has not figured at all for the Gunners since then, with speculation regarding a January move building slowly to the point that a switch before the deadline could be pushed through.

Will Aubameyang join Barcelona?

It appeared at one stage as though a move away from Europe would have to be made in order for Aubameyang to find regular game time again.

Interest was expressed from Saudi Arabia, with teams in the Middle East prepared to pay a loan fee and fund all of the striker’s sizeable salary.

The player did, however, make it clear that he wanted to remain at the highest possible level, with his representatives prepared to wait on more suitable offers.

Barca are among those to have stepped in, as they seek to add more proven experience to their attacking ranks, and a deal with La Liga giants is being discussed.

Nothing has been set in stone as yet, with several obstacles still to clear before a short-term agreement can be made official, but those in Catalunya are hopeful.

Any other business?

Dembele represents one serious hurdle that Barca need to clear, with the France winger having to be offloaded before Aubameyang can be acquired and registered.

With finances still tight at Camp Nou, movement in and out is needed in order to keep the club's books balanced.

Dembele has attracted plenty of interest as his contract runs down towards free agency, with suggestions that he could end up in north London at Tottenham.

Moving a World Cup winner on has, however, proved tricky for Barca and it is understood that no agreement is close when it comes to offloading the 24-year-old.

Back at Arsenal, it is also expected that Eddie Nketiah will see out the winter window still on the Gunners’ books.

Crystal Palace are among those to have sounded out a possible deal for the England U21 international striker – who is another of those running down his current deal – but no sale has been sanctioned as yet.

Adria Soldevila contributed reporting to this article

